FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE Announce New Date For DVD Filming

Italian symphonic death metallers Fleshgod Apocalypse have announced that their free show in Perugia, Italy will now take place on September 22nd. The band will be filming the concert (incl. special acts & surprises) for an upcoming DVD release. You'd better not miss this truly unique event - more details will be revealed soon.

Frontman Francesco Paoli commented: "Sadly, after being seriously robbed in Gothenburg a few weeks ago, we were forced to postpone our show at the Afterlife Live Club in Perugia by a few months. The new date is set for September 22nd, with free entrance. As you know, the show will be recorded for our first live DVD. It will be a unique and unrepeatable experience, featuring many guests, a real string quintet and more surprises so...don't miss it! Thanks so much for the huge support you've been showing us!"

