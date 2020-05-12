FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE Debut "The Fool" Bass Playthrough Video

It is one of these songs that makes both musicians and audience hold their breath: Today, Italian orchestral death metallers, Fleshgod Apocalypse, release a bass playthrough for one of their most demanding songs, "The Fool", a both epic and brute masterpiece taken from the band's 2016 album, King.

The band states,"'The Fool' is one of our most popular songs and, at the same time, one of the most challenging to perform live. That's why we chose it for the second installment in our series of playthrough videos. Have fun watching it!"