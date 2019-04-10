FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE Discuss Band Lineup In New Veleno Album Trailer; Video

Italian orchestral-death metal and renaissance revivalists, Fleshgod Apocalypse, will make their triumphant return this year with the release of their 5th studio album, Veleno, on May 24 via Nuclear Blast Records. Today, the band has released a new trailer for the record, in which Francesco Paoli discusses their current lineup, returning to lead vocals for the first time since 2009 and the role of drumming in the band.

Fans can pre-order the album in various formats here.

Italian for venom, Veleno marks Fleshgod Apocalypse’s first record in three years, since the release of their critically acclaimed record King (2016). The “metal part” of Veleno was recorded in Rome, Italy at Bloom Recording Studio and Kick Studio with long-standing collaborator Marco Mastrobuono, while the “orchestral part” - the ensembles - were tracked at Musica Teclas Studio in Perugia. Fleshgod Apocalypse then took the effort over to Grammy-nominated Jacob Hansen at Hansen Studios in Denmark for mixing and mastering. The entire production of Veleno took, according to Paoli, about three months. Artwork for the album was created by Travis Smith.

Veleno tracklisting:

"Fury"

"Carnivorous Lamb"

"Sugar"

"The Praying Mantis’ Strategy"

"Monnalisa"

"Worship and Forget"

"Absinthe"

"Pissing On The Score"

"The Day We’ll Be Gone"

"Embrace The Oblivion"

"Veleno"

"Carnivorous Lamb" lyric video:

"Sugar" video:

North American tour dates:

April

10 - Calgary, AB - Dickens Pub

12 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

13 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

14 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

15 - Oakland, CA - Metro Opera House

(Photo - Dave Tavanti)