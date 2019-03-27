FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE Discuss Working With TRAVIS SMITH On Veleno Album Artwork; Video

Italian orchestral-death metal and renaissance revivalists, Fleshgod Apocalypse, will make their triumphant return this year with the release of their 5th studio album, Veleno, on May 24 via Nuclear Blast Records. The band discuss working with Travis Smith on the artwork for the album, below:

The band recently launched an "About The Song" series with this video, in which they discuss the single, "Sugar":

Fans can pre-order the album in various formats here.

Italian for venom, Veleno marks Fleshgod Apocalypse’s first record in three years, since the release of their critically acclaimed record King (2016). The “metal part” of Veleno was recorded in Rome, Italy at Bloom Recording Studio and Kick Studio with long-standing collaborator Marco Mastrobuono, while the “orchestral part” - the ensembles - were tracked at Musica Teclas Studio in Perugia. Fleshgod Apocalypse then took the effort over to Grammy-nominated Jacob Hansen at Hansen Studios in Denmark for mixing and mastering. The entire production of Veleno took, according to Paoli, about three months. Artwork for the album was created by Travis Smith.

Francesco Paoli on Veleno: “Today is the day. A first taste of our new album, Veleno, is finally available for you all. No words can describe how excited we are and how long we waited for this moment. What you see is the harvest of three years of sweat, revolutions, intense emotions and extreme challenges. We proved ourselves to be stronger than ever, despising compromises, setting the bar higher no matter what. The album is massive to say the least. Every song is a unique piece, literally alive and breathing. Can't wait for you guys to hear the rest…”

Veleno tracklisting:

"Fury"

"Carnivorous Lamb"

"Sugar"

"The Praying Mantis’ Strategy"

"Monnalisa"

"Worship and Forget"

"Absinthe"

"Pissing On The Score"

"The Day We’ll Be Gone"

"Embrace The Oblivion"

"Veleno"

"Sugar" video:

North American tour dates:

March

27 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

28 - Raleigh, NC - The Maywood

29 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

30 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

31 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

April

1 - Montreal, QC - Theatre Corona

2 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell

3 - Toronto, ON – The Opera House

5 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

6 - Minneapolis, MN - Studio B

7 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

8 - Regina, SK - The Exchange

9 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room

10 - Calgary, AB - Dickens Pub

12 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

13 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

14 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

15 - Oakland, CA - Metro Opera House