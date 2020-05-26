FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE Release "Thru Our Scars" Drum Playthrough Video

Today, the oldest release from the Italian orchestral death metallers comes to new life: Fleshgod Apocalypse release a drum playthrough for "Thru Our Scars", taken from the band's first EP, Mafia, back in 2010.

The band states: "To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Mafia, we picked one of our most iconic and challenging songs for the next playthrough video: 'Thru Our Scars'. Eugene Ryabchenko is doing the honors this time. Enjoy!"