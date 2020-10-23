FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE Unplugs For New Acoustic Single "The Day We'll Be Gone" (Video); New Band Lineup Revealed

Italian orchestral death metal masters, Fleshgod Apocalypse, have unplugged for a stunning new rendition of their song "The Day We'll Be Gone". The acoustic two-track digital single features an instrumental version and is accompanied by a studio performance video clip directed by Martina Lesley (Sanda Movies).

The artwork was created once again by renowned visionary artist Travis Smith. The original song is found on the band's critically praised fifth album, Veleno.

Stream "The Day We'll Be Gone" (Acoustic) here, and watch the studio performance video below:

The band is also very proud to announce their new official lineup, featuring Veronica Bordacchini (vocals), Fabio Bartoletti (guitar) and Eugene Ryabchenko (drums).

Frontman Francesco Paoli states: "In these uncertain times, we wanted to bare our inner souls and let the music speak for itself. This track pushes us out of our comfort zone as musicians and performer, proving that art in any form can survive the most dreadful circumstances. Given the current situation, it was the right time to do something truly experimental, a once in a lifetime musical exploration for the band.

"Our recent live streaming concert introduced our new band members to a worldwide crowd, but this song really shows how strongly open minded and skilled they are. Me, Francesco and Paolo have been through this journey together for over a decade, but we haven't felt this good for a long time. That's why we're glad to announce them as official band members. Expect much more, sooner than you think."

Francesco adds: "This is the best line-up we could ask for. Eugene is an absolute phenomenon on drums, so I'm really glad to pass the torch to a great successor. Fabio is a true guitar hero, extremely tight and tasteful. Veronica has been with us for 7 years now and even today her incredible talent never ceases to amaze me, so I know she can push her limits further in the future. Now our rehearsal room feels like home again."