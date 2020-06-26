FLESHWOLF Release Cover Of SEPULTURA’s “Troops Of Doom”

Fleshwolf have teamed up with Vadim Chernyshov, a professional drummer living in Norway, for this lockdown collaboration of the classic Sepultura song “Troops Of Doom”, taken from 1986’s Morbid Visions.

Fleshwolf is a one-man death metal project from Northern Ireland, strongly influenced by old-school death metal. The self-titled album has received excellent reviews for its putrid licks reminiscent of early '90s Stockholm, combined with the dark delivery of early death metal.

The album is released digitally, along with a very limited run of cassette tapes for the true underground collectors.