FLIPP - The Best Of The Worst Of Flipp Album Details; Teaser Video

Reactivated Minneapolis alt-rockers, Flipp, have set the final release date for The Best Of The Worst Of Flipp, in stores July 5 via EMP Label Group, in collaboration with Rocksteady Records, on CD/Digital, and as a limited-edition, 12” picture disc vinyl.

The collection will include 16 tracks spanning the band's 20 plus year career, as well as the brand-new track “The Ride”. Available for pre-order here. Watch a teaser video below.

The packaging will include expanded liner notes featuring direct input from the band members themselves, including details of some of the bizarre and grandiose stunts that they have executed in and around a live setting throughout the years, assorted Flipp trivia, and a chronological timeline of the band’s history.

Flipp is a Minneapolis a rock band formed in 1994. Known for their penchant for elaborate stunts and theatrics, they would find themselves often featured on MTV and other major outlets; the band is also remembered for its love of extreme volume, cartoonish outfits and bizarre onstage behavior; culminating in a style of music which has been described as Cheap Trick meets The Sex Pistols.

The band experienced success in the 90’s with the almost accidental popularity of their homemade music video for their sludgy cover of The Who's "My Generation"; which received regular airplay on MTV’s 120 Minutes and proceeded to secure the band a record deal and subsequent support slots for a wide range of artists including White Zombie, Cheap Trick, Oasis, Evanescence, Green Day, and Everclear.

As announced by the band earlier this year, "We are happy and proud to be teaming up with the EMP label group and fellow Minnesotan David Ellefson as well as our good friend Thom Hazaert (Director of Operations for EMP) for this upcoming special release. It has been a long time coming. We can't wait for all of you to hear our new single "The Ride,” and to see all of you out at a show someplace soon!”

Says EMP’s Thom Hazaert, “Being from the Midwest, FLIPP has always been a staple of the Rock scene here, and truly are a Minneapolis institution. Just an all-out ass-kicking Rock band, who have always pushed the envelope as far as it could go.“

While under management by the legendary Bill Aucoin (KISS, Billy Idol), the band had radio success with their single “Freak”, from their Art Alexakis (Everclear) co-produced album, Volume; landing at #38 on Billboard, as well as #1 in 8 different cities. In an unsuspected turn, their record label at the time went under before a final push for the single was to be had, which led to a series of events that resulted in the eventual dissolution of the band in late 2003.

After a 13 year hiatus, Flipp regrouped in spring of 2016. Since then they have remained active, recording new material and appearing on concert stages alongside such rock legends as Cheap Trick, Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley and the Michael Schenker Group, and are currently booking additional live appearances into spring and summer 2019.

Tracklisting:

"Give It To Me"

"Clone Me"

"Freak"

"I Wish I Was A Planet"

"I Still Love Rock N Roll"

"Half A Brain" (Live)

"All In My Head"

"Zoom"

"Mr. Potato Head"

"My Generation"

"Rock N’ Roll Star"

"I Don’t Care"

"La De De"

"Change"

"Just Let It Be"

"The Ride"

Teaser:

Flipp is:

Brynn Arens: Vocals and Guitar

Cherry Forever: Bass and Backing Vocals

Kilo Bale: Drums

Spry: Multi-Instrumentalist and Backing Vocals