FLOOR JANSEN - “There Is More To Life Than NIGHTWISH”; Video

After 20 years of making albums and being on the road, Finnish metal band Nightwish has decided to take 2017 off. While vocalist Floor Jansen, who is expecting her first child, did not urge for time off, she nonetheless sees it as a welcome break.

Ever since she joined the band on stage in 2012, Jansen has been working non-stop. Having suffered through some though years with a burn-out earlier in her career she knows exactly how important it is to have some distance and focus on other things, like family.

“It taught me what I can and can’t do, and also never to take anything for granted. The dedication and drive is there, but you need to know when to say stop. Just to keep it healthy in a longer run.”

