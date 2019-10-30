FLOTSAM AND JETSAM Confirmed For 70000 Tons Of Metal 2020

Flotsam And Jetsam are the latest act confirmed for the 2020 edition of 70000 Tons Of Metal, The Original, The World’s Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise.

Organizers: "Have you ever looked over the side of our ship and seen some Flotsam And Jetsam? We did, and we even decided to haul them aboard so they can perform two spectacular sets on board."

Flotsam And Jetsam: "Hope to see a few of our friends on the ship, as 70000Tons brings some Flotsam wreckage aboard for 2020!"

Round X of 70000 Tons Of Metal will sail January 7 to January 11, 2020. Public sales are underway now. Check out 70000tons.com for more information.

Bands announced are: Flotsam And Jetsam, Kampfar, Sortilège, Candlemass, Einherjer, Emperor, Epica (Design Your Universe Set), Haggard, Leaves' Eyes, Moonsorrow (will perform their album Verisäkeet in its entirety), Origin, Venom, Wintersun (only shows of 2020).

As always, 70000 Tons Of Metal will be host of some very exclusive performances: Moonsorrow will perform their album Verisäkeet in its entirety and Wintersun will play their ONLY two shows of 2020 on board.

Survivors and first-time sailors will headbang their way on board the 154,000+ ton luxury cruise ship, the Independence of the Seas, from Miami / Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to the beautiful island of Cozumel, Mexico and back. Sailors will be joined by 60 world-class Heavy Metal bands, performing 120+ shows over 4 nights. Only 3000 tickets will be sold.

Prices start at USD 833.00 plus taxes and fees per person and include on board accommodation, unrestricted access to all shows, meals, and numerous special events including Meet & Greets with all bands on board.

Don’t miss the boat! Visit 70000tons.com to book your cabin before they’re gone.