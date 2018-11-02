FLOTSAM AND JETSAM - End Of Chaos Album Details Revealed; "Recover" Single Streaming

AFM Records present the new video single, “Recover”, from the mighty thrash metal veterans Flotsam And Jetsam, streaming below. The track is lifted from the band's new album, The End Of Chaos, out on January 18th. This is the fourteenth album in their more than 30-year history.

"This album kills! It's all five guys with the gas pedal pushed to the floor for the entire album!" states Ken Mary.

"It was cool to have a new element of influence on this album with having Ken's drum parts to partner with and play in and around his playing that also do with the guitars and vocals. Glad to have had Jacob Hansen bringing this album to the overall sound and energy it has, Jacob really highlights AK's vocal melodies, as well as Steve and Michael's songwriting, while the power of the rhythm section drives the songs." - Michael Spencer

The album will be available as Digipak, clear orange, gatefold vinyl (ltd. to 450 units), black gatefold vinyl (ltd. To 450 units), ltd. picture vinyl (ltd. to 500 units), gold black splatter gatefold vinyl and limited boxset’s with T-shirts which is available here.

Tracklisting:

"Prisoner Of Time"

"Control"

"Recover"

"Prepare For Chaos"

"Slowly Insane"

"Architects Of Hate"

"Demolition Man"

"Unwelcome Surprise"

"Snake Eye"

"Survive"

"Good Or Bad"

"The End"

After a successful North American tour earlier this year in support of Sweden’s power metal giants HammerFall, Flotsam And Jetsam will be returning to the road for a trek across North America continuing their Tour Of Chaos 2019.

Flotsam And Jetsam states: "We’re excited to hit North America for a headlining tour next spring in support of our upcoming album release The End Of Chaos. We’ll be following up our March 2019 European tour with Overkill and Destruction, with this 34-show run throughout May/June 2019. Look for us to be playing music from the new album, as well as digging into our catalog to play Flotsam songs that haven’t been in the set for a while, if ever, in our headline set. We’re looking forward to bringing F&J’s metal to the masses, once again!"

2019 tour dates (venues to be announced):

May

10 - Denver, CO

11 - Tulsa, OK

12 - Oklahoma City, OK

13 - New Orleans, LA

14 - Winter Park, FL

15 - Margate, FL

16 - Ocala, FL

17 - Durham, NC

18 - Covington, KY

19 - Halethorpe, MD

21 - Philadelphia, PA

22 - New York, NY

23 - Clifton, NJ

24 - Poughkeepsie, NY

25 - Quebec City, QC

26 - Montreal, QUE

27 - Toronto, ONT

28 - Hartford, CT

30 - Westland, MI

31 - Louisville, KY

June

1 - Joliet, IL

2 - Milwaukee, WI

3 - Minneapolis, MN

4 - Merriam, KS

5 - Colorado Springs, CO

6 - Salt Lake City, UT

8 - Vancouver, BC

9 - Seattle, WA

10 - Portland, OR

11 - San Francisco, CA

12 - Santa Ana, CA

13 - West Hollywood, CA

14 - San Diego, CA

15 - Tempe, AZ