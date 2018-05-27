FLOTSAM AND JETSAM Frontman ERIC A.K. Guests On Iron City Rocks Podcast, Talks 30 Year Anniversary Of No Place For Disgrace (Audio)

In a supersized episode of the Iron City Rocks Podcast, Flotsam And Jetsam vocalist Eric A.K. talks about the band's current tour with Hammerfall, the 30th anniversary of No Place For Disgrace, and how the industry has changed over the years.The podcast is then joined by Croy from Vermithrax who gives and update on their successful Kickstarter campaign, the new album, and discusses the influence that Flotsam and Jetsam had on the band. Last but certainly not least, Brian Tatler and Rasmus Anderson from the legendary Diamond Head discuss the resurgence of the band.

Tune in here.

In a posting on Facebook, Flotsam And Jetsam vocalist Eric AK has revealed their new album will be titled The End Of Chaos and is due for release on November 9th via AFM Records.

AK says, “Are you ready for this? I don't think you are. November 9th. You'll have to pull up your big girl pants, and prepare yourself.”

Flotsam And Jetsam recently welcomed Ken Mary (Alice Cooper, Accept) as their permanent drummer. Mary, who began touring with the group last year after Jason Bittner was invited to join Overkill, joins the band on all of their upcoming tour dates. He will also perform on the group's in-progress new album, due to be released via AFM Records later this year.

“It’s always awesome to play with the mighty Flotsam And Jetsam,” Mary says. “The music is super-challenging and at the same time a great deal of fun to play. With such great musicians in the band that are also great guys, it’s going to be a blast!”

"We're excited to announce that Ken will be our new drummer,” adds the band. “Ken has already tracked all the drums for our upcoming album slated for release later this year, and we're all looking forward to the fans experiencing a new chapter in the history of Flotsam And Jetsam.”

A complete list of Flotsam And Jetsam's upcoming tour dates appears below. More information on the group's new album will be revealed in the coming months.

May

27 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial *

28 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques *

29 - Toronto, ON - Opera House *

30 - Amprior, ON - John St. Pub

31 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater *

June

1 - Cleveland, OH - Agora *

2 - Louisville, KY - Diamond Pub and Billiards *

3 - Detroit, MI - Harpos *

4 - Joliet, IL - The Forge *

5 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze *

7 - Calgary, AB - Dickens *

8 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room *

9 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre *

10 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon *

11 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater *

12 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

13 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel *

14 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go *

15 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove *

16 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee *

18 - Dallas, TX - Trees *

19 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box *

20 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar *

21 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street Collective

22 - Denver, CO - Herman's Hideaway

23 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios

24 - Salt Lake City, UT - Liquid Joe's

25 - Las Vegas, NV - Beauty Bar

26 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

* with HammerFall