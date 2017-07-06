FLOTSAM AND JETSTAM Announce Summer Tour Dates; Drummer KEN MARY Steps In To Replace JASON BITTNER

Flotsam And Jetsam announce their 2017 summer tour dates with a handful of shows in the US before traveling to Europe for select club dates centred around their appearances at this year’s Wacken Open Air and Into The Grave Festival, in Leeuwarden, NL.

With the departure of Jason Bittner to Overkill, Flotsam And Jetsam was fortunate to have friend of the band and Phoenix, AZ native Ken Mary (Fifth Angel, Alice Cooper, House Of Lords, TKO, Chastain), step in to handle drum duties for their upcoming dates.

"We’re looking forward to seeing our European friends and fans one last time this year, before we start production work on our upcoming album. And we're just as excited to get a chance to play a few shows with a drum legend like Ken Mary. Good times ahead," says Flotsam.

Flotsam posted on their Facebook page back on May 8th, an email address for drummers to request audition songs to send videos into the band, which generated numerous submissions from around the world. The band is working through the audition videos to narrow down and then select a drummer after the summer tour dates are complete. Also, the band begins pre-production tracking for a new album with a Spring 2018 release.

Flotsam And Jetsam’s summer tour dates:

July

20 - The Rock - Tucson, AZ

21 - Club Red - Mesa, AZ

22 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

23 - Malone’s - Santa Ana, CA



August

2 - Wacken Open Air - Wacken, Germany

5 - Hypothalamus - Rheine, Germany

6 - Moonlight Music - Diest, Belgium

10 - Nueshoorm - Leeuwarden, Netherlands

11 - Into The Grave Festival - Leeuwarden, Netherlands