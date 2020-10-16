FLYING COLORS Share "Forever In A Daze" Video From Third Stage: Live In London Release

Supergroup Flying Colors recently released their new live album, Third Stage: Live In London, available via Music Theories Recordings. Order here, and watch the video for "Forever In A Daze" below.

Third Stage: Live In London was filmed during their 2019 US and European tour and the footage captures the exhilarating sold-out final night, on the December 14 at the iconic Grade II Listed, Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London. The album is available on several formats including, orange transparent 3LP, Blu-ray, digitally, 2CD/DVD and a 40-page Earbook which includes 5 discs; 2CD album, 2DVDs and a Blu-ray. The Blu-ray and DVDs in the Earbook also include bonus material of music videos and concert footage of their Morsefest 2019 performance in Cross Plains, Tennessee.

Third Stage: Live In London captures the band in all their uncompromising glory, five musicians that when they come together prove that they have a special and breath-taking connection. In the words of Mr. Portnoy, it’s the “rarest of all sightings,” but what a sight to behold.

Tracklisting:

“Blue Ocean”

“A Place In Your World”

“The Loss Inside”

“More”

“Kayla”

“Geronimo”

“You Are Not Alone”

“Forever In A Daze”

“Love Letter”

“Peaceful Harbor”

“Crawl”

“Infinite Fire”

“Cosmic Symphony”

“The Storm”

“Mask Machine”

"Forever In A Daze" video:

"Geronimo" video:

"The Loss Inside" video:

“Blue Ocean” video:

"You Are Not Alone" video:

"More" video:

“Kayla” video:

"Mask Machine" video: