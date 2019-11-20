FOGHAT Perform “Born For The Road” From Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp.; Video

Foghat did a three show mini tour with Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp. (FCCC) last year on one of their Luxury Tour Coaches and it was an amazing ride. In the video below, the band performs “Born For The Road” from the ride tour.

Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp. (FCCC) is a leading manufacturer of gas, diesel and alternative-fuel chassis for the recreational vehicle, commercial bus, school bus, transit and medium-duty truck industries. FCCC products come in all shapes and sizes and power a huge range of world-class vehicles - commercial buses, RVs, walk-in vans, school buses and, most important to us at Foghat, luxury tour coaches. Headquartered in Gaffney, FCCC employs more than 900 people and is a member of the Daimler Trucks North America family of companies.