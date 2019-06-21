FOLLOW THE CIPHER Release Official Lyric Video For "The Pioneer"

Swedish newcomers Follow The Cipher are currently working on their sophomore record, the follow-up to their self-titled debut album from 2018, as well as arming for their upcoming festival shows at Rockharz Open Air, Germany (July 6th) and Masters of Rock, Czech Republic (July 13th). But before the band hits the stage again, the quintet are surprising their fans by unveiling a brand new single today. Watch the lyric video for 'The Pioneer' below.

Guitarist Ken Kängström states: "'The Pioneer' is the story of a soldier waking up in a dark desert, bound to a journey seeking the bright light of the sun. The only way for him to redeem his sins is to find the rising star. This is a metaphor for learning from your own mistakes and faults in life, and learning to be a better person - a story that I think every single person can relate to. And for now, we are happy to say that we are writing the next album, and we are more excited than ever before. If you liked our first album, you will love this."

Follow The Cipher tracklisting:

"Enter The Cipher"

"Valkyria"

"My Soldier"

"Winterfall"

"Titan's Call"

"The Rising"

"A Mind's Escape"

"Play With Fire"

"I Revive"

"Starlight"

"Carolus Rex"

Bonus DVD

"Valkyria" - Music Video

"Carolus Rex" - Music Video

"A Mind's Escape" - Lyric Video

"The Rising" - Lyric Video

"Enter The Cipher" - Live from Masters of Rock

"My Soldier" - Live from Masters of Rock

"A Mind's Escape" - Live from Masters of Rock

"Winterfall" - Live from Masters of Rock

"I Revive" - Live from Masters of Rock

"My Soldier" - Live from Falkenberg w/ studio sound

"Carolus Rex" - Live from SOA w/ camera sound

Presentation - Ken Kängström

Band Interview

Masters Of Rock - Vlog

Sabaton Open Air - Vlog

Behind The Music Videos - Vlog

