FOLLOW THE CIPHER Release Video Trailer #6 For Self-Titled Debut
May 24, 2018, an hour ago
Swedish metal act Follow The Cipher have released a new video trailer for their self-titled debut album, available now via Nuclear Blast. Watch below:
Follow The Cipher tracklisting:
"Enter The Cipher"
"Valkyria"
"My Soldier"
"Winterfall"
"Titan's Call"
"The Rising"
"A Mind's Escape"
"Play With Fire"
"I Revive"
"Starlight"
"Carolus Rex"
Bonus DVD
"Valkyria" - Music Video
"Carolus Rex" - Music Video
"A Mind's Escape" - Lyric Video
"The Rising" - Lyric Video
"Enter The Cipher" - Live from Masters of Rock
"My Soldier" - Live from Masters of Rock
"A Mind's Escape" - Live from Masters of Rock
"Winterfall" - Live from Masters of Rock
"I Revive" - Live from Masters of Rock
"My Soldier" - Live from Falkenberg w/ studio sound
"Carolus Rex" - Live from SOA w/ camera sound
Presentation - Ken Kängström
Band Interview
Masters Of Rock - Vlog
Sabaton Open Air - Vlog
Behind The Music Videos - Vlog
"Winterfall" live video:
"A Mind's Escape" lyric video:
"Carolus Rex" video:
"Valkyria" video:
"The Rising" lyric video:
Follow The Cipher live dates:
June
1-3 - Pilsen, Czech Republic - Metalfest Open Air
21 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting