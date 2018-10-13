FOO FIGHTERS Cover METALLICA With 10 Year Old On Guitar; Fan-Filmed Video

Dave Grohl’s Nicest Guy In Rock Tour hit Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday night (October 12th), when Foo Fighters headlined the Sprint Center. At one point during the show, Grohl called up a 7 year old boy named Collier onstage, and it turned out the kid was a Metallica fan who knew how to play "Enter Sandman" on guitar, reports Spencer Kaufmann of Consequence Of Sound.

After the 7-year old launched into "Welcome Home (Sanitarium)", Grohl gave Collier his guitar. Further details can be found here. Check out fan-filmed video below: