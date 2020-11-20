FOO FIGHTERS Perform “Shame Shame” On The Late Show With Stephen Colbert; Video
November 20, 2020, an hour ago
Foo Fighters performed their single, “Shame Shame”, on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. Check out the video below:
"Shame Shame" is the first taste of the 10th Foo Fighters album, Medicine At Midnight, due out February 5 on Roswell Records/RCA Records.
Medicine At Midnight is available for preorder here with exclusive configurations including a purple smoke vinyl available only through the band’s online store and an indie retail-only blue vinyl, and more to be announced.
Tracklisting:
“Making a Fire”
“Shame Shame”
“Cloudspotter”
“Waiting on a War”
“Medicine at Midnight”
“No Son of Mine”
“Holding Poison”
“Chasing Birds”
“Love Dies Young”
"Shame Shame" video: