FOO FIGHTERS Perform “Shame Shame” On The Late Show With Stephen Colbert; Video

Foo Fighters performed their single, “Shame Shame”, on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. Check out the video below:

"Shame Shame" is the first taste of the 10th Foo Fighters album, Medicine At Midnight, due out February 5 on Roswell Records/RCA Records.

Medicine At Midnight is available for preorder here with exclusive configurations including a purple smoke vinyl available only through the band’s online store and an indie retail-only blue vinyl, and more to be announced.

Tracklisting:

“Making a Fire”

“Shame Shame”

“Cloudspotter”

“Waiting on a War”

“Medicine at Midnight”

“No Son of Mine”

“Holding Poison”

“Chasing Birds”

“Love Dies Young”

"Shame Shame" video: