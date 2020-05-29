For The Nomads: Photographer JEREMY SAFFER, Members Of FEAR FACTORY, BLACK VEIL BRIDES, THE DEAD DAISIES, EMMURE And More Taking Part In Charity Fundraiser For Music Industry Crew Members

For The Nomads is a charity fundraiser created by actual crew members to give back to hundreds of others in the music industry who are out of work during the COVID-19 pandemic. The team has raised over $44,000 US to date, which is to be split between over 250+ touring crew members around the world seeking aid.

This past weekend, For The Nomads launched their first ever Silent Auction with the first wave of entertainers including members of Pennywise, Fear Factory, CKY Frank Turner, Ice Nine Kills, Less Than Jake, Dead Daises, Bayside, Municipal Waste, Black Veil Brides, Helmet, Emmure, and more already involved. In just a few days, high bids have seen over $20,000 in total, and they're adding new artists everyday.

The auction page can be found at this location.

Check out the official For The Nomad official website here and Facebook page for information on how you can contribute to the cause.

The donation platform page can be found here.