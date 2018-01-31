FORBIDDEN SEASONS Premier "Thank You For The Venom" Music Video

Italian metal band Forbidden Seasons will make their anticipated return this year with the release of their debut full-length album, Promise, which will be available on March 16th from This Is Core Records. A video for the album track “Thank You For The Venom” is available for streaming below.

The video for “Thank You For The Venom” was produced by Lucernafilms and features actress Riae Suicide. The song, and album, was composed by Forbidden Seasons with artistic direction and recording from Heavy Tones Recordings Studio and mixed/mastered at Studio Fredman.

"The song “Thank You For The Venom” talks about an ill relationship with someone very dear to me. They played with my life; tried to take advantage of my weaknesses and of my unconditional love and all they did was turn my love into hatred, into venom, consuming my soul. When in times of need this person tried to get back in touch, however they managed to make me feel even worse. They made me numb even though in my veins flows their own rotten blood." - Mark Seasons (vocals)

Promise tracklisting:

“Atlantis”

“Thank You For The Venom”

“Keys and Locks”

“Gravity Fall”

“Wormhole”

“The Human”

“Sorrow Won't End”

“I've Seen The End In Your Eyes”

“The Rejected”

“Promise”

“Thank You For The Venom” video: