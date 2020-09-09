Foreign Artist Visa Fees For The Unite States Set To Increase By Over 50% This October

According to NME and several other media outlets, the US Department Of Homeland Security has announced that visa fees for foreign artists touring the US will increase by over 50% before the end of 2020.

The fee increases were first proposed in November 2019. These changes affect the P and O visa types, which are generally used by touring artists. The visas allow artists to return to the country within one and three years respectively.

Filing fees for an O visa, which applies to “Individuals with Extraordinary Ability or Achievement” will increase from $460 to $705 US, an increase of 53%. The P visa, which can also be used by family members of the individuals, will increase by to a total cost of $695 US.

Visa application waiting times will also increase to 15 business days, and a fast-track service costing $1,000 US will be available for those needing their application to be dealt with more quickly. The new fees will take effect on October 2nd.

All information regarding these changes is available via the Federal Register website, found here.

Photo by Dante Marshall