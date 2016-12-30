FOREIGNER Bassist JEFF PILSON On His Time In DOKKEN - “That Was The Best Education You Could Ever Possibly Get, And I’ll Always Be Very, Very Grateful For That... That Was An Amazing Experience”

In a new, extensive interview with Ultimate Classic Rock, current Foreigner bassist Jeff Pilson discusses a number of topics including his production work (Last In Line, Starship, etc.), what led him to the bass guitar, turbulent personal dynamics in Dokken, and much more.

An excerpt from the interview reveals that so crowded is Pilson’s Foreigner schedule that his obligations to the band were a sticking point in the brief Dokken reunion that took place in 2016 - a short string of dates that came together after “they actually requested my Foreigner schedule and kind of booked the rest of the tour around that.” While it appears as though those shows may serve as that lineup’s final farewell, Pilson remains open to another round - and grateful for everything Dokken’s meant to him and his career.

“I do love these guys. There’s a lot of history,” he says. “Wow, what a great experience. I mean, to be in your early 20s, working with guys who had worked with Journey and the Cars – I mean, amazing people! That’s one thing. And then just the fact that we played every venue from the tiniest club to the biggest stadiums. You know, I learned an awful lot and I got to experience an awful lot. That was the best education you could ever possibly get, and I’ll always be very, very grateful for that. That was an amazing experience.”

Read the full interview at ultimateclassicrock.com.