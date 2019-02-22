FOREIGNER - "Double Vision" Video From Upcoming Live At The Rainbow '78 Release Streaming

Foreigner and Eagle Vision recently announced the release of the concert film, Foreigner Live At The Rainbow '78, which is available on DVD, Blu-ray, and digital video from March 15th. Watch a video for "Double Vision" below, and pre-order here.

After the band’s self-titled debut album had spent a year in the US Top 20, rock’s conquering heroes played a sold-out show at London’s celebrated Rainbow Theatre on April 27, 1978. Opening with “Long, Long Way From Home,” fans were treated to a magnificent display of musicianship and performance, including hit singles “Feels Like The First Time” and “Cold As Ice,” as well an exclusive preview of two tracks from the upcoming Double Vision album, “Hot Blooded” and “Double Vision.”

Featuring the classic Foreigner lineup of Mick Jones (lead guitar, keyboards, backing vocals), Lou Gramm (lead vocals, percussion), Ian McDonald (guitars, keyboards, sax, flute, backing vocals), Al Greenwood (keyboards, synthesizer), Ed Gagliardi (bass, backing vocals) and Dennis Elliott (drums, backing vocals), this show captures the essence of a group who would go on to become one of the world’s best-selling bands of all time.

Forty years later, this definitive performance by the original band has been restored from the original film reels, remixed and remastered for this release.

“1978 was an absolutely magical time for the band,” remembers Mick Jones, “and to come back over to the UK to play a headline show at the legendary Rainbow really was a dream come true. The audience was amazing that night. We couldn't have wished for a better show.”

As Foreigner's music continues to resonate with fans old and new, the band celebrated their 40th anniversary playing amphitheaters and arenas throughout 2018.

Tracklisting:

"Long, Long Way From Home"

"I Need You"

"Woman Oh Woman"

"Hot Blooded"

"The Damage Is Done"

"Cold As Ice"

"Starrider"

"Double Vision"

"Feels Like The First Time"

"Fool For You Anyway"

"At War With The World"

"Headknocker"

"Double Vision" video:

"Hot Blooded" video:

Trailer: