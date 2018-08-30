FOREIGNER / Ex-DOKKEN Bassist JEFF PILSON Performs "Sweet Child O' Mine" With ADLER'S APPETITE (Video)

On August 25th, Adler's Appetite featuring original Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler, at The Canyon in Santa Clarita, CA. They were joined on stage by bassist Jeff Pilson (Dokken, Foreigner) for the G'N'R classic "Sweet Child O' Mine". Video is available below.

Adler's Appetite recently announced Ariel Kamin as the new singer for his band Adler's Appetite. Kamin is the vocalist of Argentinian GN'R tribute band Son Of A Gun. Constantine Maroulis (American Idol, Rock Of Ages) was the last singer behind the microphone for Adler's Appetite's dates earlier this year.

