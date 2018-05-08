FOREIGNER Kicks Off Spotify Juke Box Heroes Playlist Takeover Contest

Foreigner - Mick Jones (lead guitar), Kelly Hansen (lead vocals), Jeff Pilson (bass, vocals), Tom Gimbel (rhythm guitar, sax, vocals), Michael Bluestein (keyboards), Bruce Watson (guitar) and Chris Frazier (drums) - have kicked off a Foreigner Juke Box Heroes Playlist Takeover, which launches today to celebrate the release of their latest album, Foreigner With The 21st Century Symphony Orchestra & Chorus.

Foreigner Juke Box Heroes Playlist Takeover competition is a fun and engaging way for Foreigner fans to celebrate the band’s legendary music and the era of music and pop culture they helped define. To kick it all off, Foreigner have launched their own rock-themed playlist titled Juke Box Heroes, which will consist of 40 songs they’ve hand-picked of 70's hit makers, one-hit wonders, pop radio staples, and covers of classic hit songs by their favorite breaking artists. These are the songs you'll want to turn up to 11 in your Trans-Am and rock out like a Juke Box Hero. It will also include three songs from Foreigner With The 21st Century Symphony Orchestra & Chorus.

They’re asking fans to create their own playlists - which must include three songs from the new album - and submit a short message to band@foreigneronline.com about why they are “a modern-day Juke Box Hero” along with an optional heroic photo of themselves which will be featured on the playlist cover artwork design, if chosen.

Starting May 30th, six lucky fans’ playlists will be featured on Foreigner's Spotify page for one month. Each month after that, from June to November, a new “hero” will be featured on the page. In December, a Juke Box Hero grand prize winner will be awarded based on who has generated the most Monthly Listeners on Spotify during their given month. They’ll win a trip for two to Toronto, Canada for opening night of Foreigner's new musical, Jukebox Hero, including airfare and two-night accommodation.

For more information about the contest and to make submissions, fans should check out foreigneronline.com/jukeboxheroes.

"I Want To Know What Love Is", "Cold As Ice", "Waiting For A Girl Like You", "Hot Blooded", "Juke Box Hero". Foreigner‘s timeless anthems continue to rock the charts with ten multi-platinum albums, sixteen Top 30 hits and album sales now exceeding 75 million copies. For the first time ever, Foreigner present all their hits with a 58 -piece orchestra and a 60-piece choir with Foreigner With The 21st Century Symphony Orchestra & Chorus, available now via earMUSIC.

In May 2017, the band performed two sold-out shows in Lucerne, Switzerland, together with the 21st Century Symphony Orchestra & Chorus, conducted by Ernst van Tiel. Foreigner with the 21st Century Symphony Orchestra & Chorus represents this year-long collaboration between Foreigner founding member and lead guitarist Mick Jones and GRAMMY nominated composing/arranging team, Dave Eggar & Chuck Palmer, exploring the deep symphonic potential of these classic and iconic songs. Dave Eggar, Juilliard protégé and cellist/pianist/composer, and Chuck Palmer, producer/writer/percussionist, have toured, performed and recorded with artists such as Paul Simon, James Taylor, Patti Smith, Coldplay and many more.

Mick Jones: “I could never have imagined when I set out to create Foreigner 40 years ago, that we’d still be touring around the world and performing the music we love all these years later. Dave Eggar and Chuck Palmer’s orchestral arrangements have shown us a new symphonic dimension of our music, which I hope our fans will enjoy.”

CD tracklisting:

"Overture"

"Blue Morning, Blue Day"

"Cold As Ice"

"Waiting For A Girl Like You"

"Say You Will"

"When It Comes To Love"

"That Was Yesterday"

"Feels Like The First Time"

"Starrider"

"Double Vision"

"Fool For You Anyway"

"Urgent"

"Juke Box Hero"

"I Want To Know What Love Is"

DVD tracklisting:

"Overture"

"Blue Morning, Blue Day"

"Cold As Ice"

"Waiting For A Girl Like You"

"Head Games"

"When It Comes To Love"

"Say You Will"

"The Flame Still Burns"

"That Was Yesterday"

"Juke Box Hero"

"Starrider"

"Double Vision"

"Fool For You Anyway"

"Hot Blooded"

"Urgent"

"Feels Like The First Time"

"I Want To Know What Love Is"

Double-vinyl tracklisting:

Side One

"Overture"

"Blue Morning, Blue Day"

"Cold As Ice"

"Waiting For A Girl Like You"

Side Two:

"Double Vision"

"When It Comes To Love"

"Say You Will"

"That Was Yesterday"

Side Three:

"Urgent"

"Juke Box Hero"

Side Four:

"Starrider"

"Feels Like The First Time"

"I Want To Know What Love Is"

(Photo - Karsten Staiger)