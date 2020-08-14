FOREIGNER Release "Cold As Ice" Video From Double Vision: Then & Now Reunion Concert CD / DVD

Foreigner have released the video for "Cold As Ice", from their 2019 release, Double Vision: Then And Now, which was released on CD+DVD, Blu-Ray+CD, Limited 2LP+Blu-Ray, and Digital. Order the title here, and watch the video below.

Album tracklisting:

"Cold As Ice"

"Head Games"

"Waiting For A Girl Like You"

"Headknocker"

"The Flame Still Burns"

"Urgent"

"Juke Box Hero"

"Feels Like The First Time"

"Double Vision"

"Blue Morning, Blue Day"

"Long, Long Way From Home"

"Dirty White Boy"

"I Want To Know What Love Is"

"Hot Blooded"

DVD / Blu-Ray tracklisting:

"Cold As Ice"

"Head Games"

"Waiting For A Girl Like You"

"Headknocker"

"Say You Will"

"Urgent"

"Starrider"

"Juke Box Hero"

"Feels Like The First Time"

"Double Vision"

"Blue Morning, Blue Day"

"Long, Long Way From Home"

"Dirty White Boy"

"I Want To Know What Love Is"

"Hot Blooded"

Bonus:

"The Flame Still Burns"

"Fool For You Anyway"

"Cold As Ice" video:

"I Want To Know What Love Is" video:

"Double Vision" video: