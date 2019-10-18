FOREIGNER Release "I Want To Know What Love Is" Video From Upcoming Double Vision: Then & Now Reunion Concert CD / DVD

With more than 80 million albums sold and 16 Top 30 hits, Foreigner is universally hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world. Now, Foreigner - Double Vision: Then And Now takes viewers behind the scenes as original band members join Mick Jones and Foreigner’s current lineup for the very first time in the band’s 40-year history. Both incarnations of the band share the same stage for an epic performance.

Watch rock and roll history with one of music’s most anticipated reunion events as Foreigner - Double Vision: Then And Now celebrates the 40th anniversary of the band’s multi-platinum 1978 album Double Vision with a masterful live performance of the band’s biggest hits, filmed at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, Mount Pleasant, Michigan, USA.

Original members Lou Gramm, Al Greenwood, Dennis Elliott, Ian McDonald and Rick Wills take the stage with Mick Jones and Foreigner- Kelly Hansen, Tom Gimbel, Jeff Pilson, Michael Bluestein, Bruce Watson and Chris Frazier - to rock through some of the best-selling songs that bring back the memories that make it feel like the first time for both long-time fans and new generations.

Says Mick Jones, “This was a show that I will always remember! Sharing the stage with the guys that shaped Foreigner in the beginning and the stellar musicians that carry the flag in the new millennium, was a truly emotional moment.”

"We wanted to stage an elaborate production for the very first ‘Foreigner - Then And Now’ reunion concert”, says award-winning executive producer Barry Summers of Rock Fuel Media, who created this explosive rock celebration.“Something unlike any other previous Foreigner show has captured on film, that both visually and sonically breathes new life into their amazing classic songs – the songs that I grew up on - for the fans to enjoy for many years to come. I believe we achieved that in this film and live album."

Filmed in 4K Ultra HD using over 24 camera positions, the concert film features a stunning multimedia set design, with custom CGI animation, lasers, fog, and elaborate FX that elevate this powerful performance to new levels.

Special Performance Features:

- “Juke Box Hero” – Features an array of special effects, lasers, smoke and an insane animated jukebox on steroids.

- “Starrider” – A 3D animated spacecraft and digital effects breathe new life into the digital age.

- “Feels Like The First Time” - The song that launched the legacy is performed by original members for the first time in over 30 years.

- “I Want To Know What Love Is” - A breathtaking full Gospel rendition that brings the Albert Strickland & Cho'Zen Choir together with both incarnations of the band onstage for the very first time.

- “Hot Blooded” - A Flamin' HOT and electrifying encore finale featuring both incarnations of the band together onstage has the entire crowd on their feet and rockin’.

Due on November 15, Foreigner - Double Vision: Then And Now will be available on CD+DVD, Blu-Ray+CD, Limited 2LP+Blu-Ray, and Digital, and can be pre-ordered here. Watch "I Want To Know What Love Is" below.

Album tracklisting:

"Cold As Ice"

"Head Games"

"Waiting For A Girl Like You"

"Headknocker"

"The Flame Still Burns"

"Urgent"

"Juke Box Hero"

"Feels Like The First Time"

"Double Vision"

"Blue Morning, Blue Day"

"Long, Long Way From Home"

"Dirty White Boy"

"I Want To Know What Love Is"

"Hot Blooded"

DVD / Blu-Ray tracklisting:

"Cold As Ice"

"Head Games"

"Waiting For A Girl Like You"

"Headknocker"

"Say You Will"

"Urgent"

"Starrider"

"Juke Box Hero"

"Feels Like The First Time"

"Double Vision"

"Blue Morning, Blue Day"

"Long, Long Way From Home"

"Dirty White Boy"

"I Want To Know What Love Is"

"Hot Blooded"

Bonus:

"The Flame Still Burns"

"Fool For You Anyway"

Foreigner recently checked in with the some sad news for the fans via social media:

"Lou Gramm was hospitalized at the Unity Hospital at Park Ridge in Rochester, NY last week with a severe respiratory infection, dehydration and fatigue. He had hoped to be ready to appear during the Foreigner Double Vision: Then & Now tour, and some scheduled shows with Asia. Unfortunately, at his follow up appointment today (October 1st), his doctor pronounced him unable to perform at these shows. The Foreigner Double Vision: Then & Now tour will go on with other original members as they join Mick Jones and the current lineup of Foreigner."

Mick Jones issued the following statement: "We will all miss Lou at our upcoming shows and we join all his family, friends, and fans in wishing him a speedy recovery."

Lou Gramm also checked in: "I’m very disappointed about not being able to perform at the Foreigner Double Vision: Then & Now shows for all the fans. My doctor insists if I pushed myself to perform, I would be in big trouble. So doctor’s orders, I ride the bench. Rock on!"

Requests for refunds may be addressed to the appropriate the point purchase of the original ticket order prior to the concert date.