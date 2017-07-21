FOREIGNER Reunites With Former Members LOU GRAMM, AL GREENWOOD And IAN MCDONALD In Wantagh, New York; Video Streaming

Last night (July 20th), one of rock’s most desired reunions took place when original Foreigner members Lou Gramm, Al Greenwood, and Ian McDonald joined the band on stage at the Northwell Health Jones Beach Theatre, New York for a memorable rendition of some of Foreigner’s biggest hits.

Founding member Mick Jones has invited original members of the band to join the band on stage throughout the 40th Anniversary tour, and more surprise appearances are expected during the US leg of the tour.

Pictured above, left to right - Bruce Watson, Mick Jones, Lou Gramm, Kelly Hansen, Michael Bluestein, Chris Frazier, Al Greenwood, Jeff Pilson, Ian McDonald, Tom Gimbel. Photo - Karsten Staiger, MeinFotoland

Says Mick Jones, “It was great to have Lou, Al and Ian join us on stage last night, and certainly brought back some special memories. All the original guys are out there playing live shows and working on studio projects. A performance by the entire original band for a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction next year would be a great way to cap off our 40th Anniversary celebrations.”

Check out video footage below.

Foreigner 40th Anniversary Tour Dates:

July

22 - PNC Banks Arts Center - Holmdel, NJ

25 - Jiffy Lube Live - Bristow, VA

26 - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater - Virginia Beach, VA

28 - Ascend Amphitheater - Nashville, TN

29 - Chastain Park Amphitheatre - Atlanta, GA

30 - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre - Pelham, AL

August

1 - Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre - West Palm Beach, FL

2 - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater - Tampa, FL

3 - Daily's Place - Jacksonville, FL

5 - PNC Music Pavilion - Charlotte, NC

6 - Coastal Credit Union Music Park - Raleigh, NC

8 - Riverbend Music Center - Cincinnati, OH

9 - Huntington Bank Pavilion - Chicago, IL

11 - DTE Energy Music Theatre - Clarkston, MI

12 - KeyBank Pavilion - Burgettstown, PA

13 - Klipsch Music Center - Noblesville, IN

15 - Starlight Theatre - Kansas City, MO

16 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater - Maryland Heights, MO

18 - Starplex Pavilion - Dallas, TX

19 - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion - The Woodlands, TX

20 - austin360 Amphitheatre - Austin, TX

23 - Isleta Amphitheater - Albuquerque, NM

24 - Ak-Chin Pavilion - Phoenix, AZ

26 - USANA Amphitheater - Salt Lake City, UT

27 - The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV

29 - Mattress Firm Amphitheater - Chula Vista, CA

30 - Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

September

1 - Toyota Amphitheater - Marysville, CA

2 - Shoreline Amphitheater - Mountain View, CA

4 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO

8 - Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre - Ridgefield, WA

9 - White River Amphitheater - Auburn, WA

October

11 - Southern Alberta Jubilee - Calgary, AB

12 - Northlands Coliseum - Edmonton, AB

13 - Enmax Centrium - Red Deer, AB

15 - Enmax Centre - Lethbridge, AB

16 - Conexus Arts Centre - Regina, SK

17 - TCU Place - Saskatoon, SK

19 - Encana Events Centre - Dawson Creek, BC

20 - CN Centre - Prince George, BC

21 - South Okangan Events Centre - Penticton, BC

22 - Abbotsford Centre - Abbotsford, BC