FOREIGNER Shares Election-Inspired Video Version Of “Feels Like The First Time” For First-Time Voters

Legendary rock band, Foreigner, is inspiring first-time voters and fans to head to the polls with an election-inspired version of hit song, “Feels Like The First Time”.

Filmed in partnership with HeadCount, a non-partisan organization that uses the power of music to register voters and promote participation in democracy, Foreigner’s Kelly Hansen, Jeff Pilson and Bruce Watson recorded the video from ballot boxes across Los Angeles. HeadCount’s mission is to inform and empower through importance of voting through music and culture into real action.

With 10 multi-Platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, Foreigner is universally hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world with a formidable musical arsenal that continues to propel sold-out tours and album sales, now exceeding 80 million. Responsible for some of rock and roll’s most enduring anthems including “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” “Feels Like The First Time,” “Urgent,” “Head Games,” “Say You Will,” “Dirty White Boy,” “Long, Long Way From Home” and the worldwide #1 hit, “I Want To Know What Love Is,” Foreigner still rocks the charts more than 40 years into the game with massive airplay and continued Billboard Top 200 album success.