FOREIGNER To Launch Las Vegas Residency In January 2020; Video Trailer

Foreigner will be taking over the Las Vegas Strip in 2020 with their exclusive headlining residency show at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, beginning Friday, January 24.

Tickets starting at $49.95, plus applicable fees, go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, August 9 at 10 AM, PT. VIP packages including front row experiences and meet and greets will also be available. Tickets will be available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com, venetian.com, any box office at The Venetian Resort or by calling 702.414.9000 or 866.641.7469. All shows are scheduled to begin at 8 PM.

Foreigner fan club members will have access to a pre-sale beginning Friday, August 2 at 10 AM, PT. Grazie loyalty members and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will receive access to a pre-sale beginning Wednesday, August 7 at 10 AM, PT. All pre-sales will end Thursday, August 8 at 10 PM, PT.

The 10 performances going on sale are:

January: 24, 25, 29, 31

February: 1

April: 17, 18, 22, 24, 25

With ten multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, Foreigner is universally hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world with a formidable musical arsenal that continues to propel sold-out tours and album sales, now exceeding 80 million.

Responsible for some of rock and roll’s most enduring anthems including “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” “Feels Like The First Time,” “Urgent,” “Head Games,” “Say You Will,” “Dirty White Boy,” “Long, Long Way From Home” and the worldwide #1 hit, “I Want To Know What Love Is,” Foreigner still rocks the charts more than 40 years into the game with massive airplay and continued Billboard Top 200 album success.

Foreigner’s lineup includes founder and Songwriters Hall of Fame member Mick Jones, the visionary maestro whose stylistic songwriting, indelible guitar hooks and multi-layered talents continue to escalate Foreigner‘s influence and guide the band to new horizons; lead singer Kelly Hansen, one of rock’s greatest showmen who has led Foreigner into the digital age while inspiring a whole new generation of fans; multi-instrumentalist Tom Gimbel; noted bassist Jeff Pilson; Michael Bluestein on keyboards; guitarist Bruce Watson; and Chris Frazier on drums. An unprecedented new level of energy led the group to a re-emergence of astounding music that speaks to Foreigner‘s enduring popularity.

(Photo - Bill Bernstein)