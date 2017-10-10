FORGOTTEN TOMB Release 360° VR Video For New Song “Second Chances”

We Owe You Nothing, the ninth studio album from Italian black/doom metal overlords Forgotten Tomb, is set to be released on October 27th in Europe and November 10th in North America via Agonia Records. The new track, "Second Chances”, is available now in the form of 360° VR video:

We Owe You Nothing marks the highest point in the band's constant evolution and once more makes it hard to narrow down its sound to some pre-existing labels. Effortlessly blending the eerie, dissonant black metal sound the band is well-known for with muscular sludge/doom riffs and a subtle, nihilistic punk attitude, We Owe You Nothing defines the band's personality more than ever, reaffirming its unique sound.

Forgotten Tomb commented: "Our discography has always been divided by trilogies. We Owe You Nothing closes the third trilogy which started with ...And Don't Deliver Us From Evil followed by Hurt Yourself And The Ones You Love and it's the heaviest among the three albums, with an emphasis on slower/mid tempos and a sludgier approach while retaining also our trademark melodies and dissonant arpeggios, plus some twists which open new doors to the next era of the band. Due to circumstances surrounding it, it's been an extremely painful album to make and therefore it's one of our darkest, while being also filled with raw energy.”

The new album includes six songs for approx. 40 minutes of music. Recording-sessions started in December 2016, with drums being tracked at Big Pine Creekstudio in Italy, but were abruptly interrupted when singer/guitarist Ferdinando "HM"M. was involved in a life-threatening car accident that left him unable to play for months. The recording was resumed and completed in May 2017 at SPVN Studio in Italy, while mix and mastering were done in June 2017 at Planet-Z studio (Hadley, Massachussets, USA) by Chris "Zeuss" Harris (Rob Zombie, Six Feet Under, Crowbar, Hatebreed).

Album formats:

- Digipack CD.

- Box CD (with CD, patch and engraved dogtag).

- Regular black LP.

- Transparent Red Splatter LP (limited to 200 copies).

- T-shirt & Hoodie.

- Digital.

Pre-orders are available at Agonia Records.

Tracklisting:

“We Owe You Nothing”

“Second Chances”

“Saboteur”

“Abandon Everything”

“Longing For Decay”

“Black Overture”

“We Owe You Nothing” lyric video: