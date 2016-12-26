Former AC/DC Drummer PHIL RUDD Guests On Rich Davenport's Rock Show; Audio Available

Former AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd recently guested on Rich Davenport's Rock Show and discussed his former band, in particular guitaris Angus Young forging ahead even though the band has parted ways Rudd, Malcolm Young, Brian Johnson and Cliff Williams. Check out the interview below.

Belfast Telegraph reports that Rudd, who left AC/DC for a second time last year, refused to rule out the possibility of joining them again, even though he is "proud as punch" of the way his new career is shaping up.

Now drummer and singer for his new group, he told the Press Association: "I'd dearly love to play on anything that Angus (AC/DC founder and lead guitarist Angus Young) does, anything that might be - it's never over. I have great stories with all the guys from AC/DC. We've gone through a lot together, done a lot together, done a lot of damage together. I have a lot of great memories with AC/DC and, even though some of us might not be very well, we're not dead yet.."

Read more at BelfastTelegraph.co.uk.

Phil Rudd has announced the first leg of his European tour, and he's released the video for the title track of his debut solo album, Head Job, which you can watch below.

Tour dates:

March

31 - Hard Rock Café - Oslo, Norway

April

1 - Musiik Kielleren - Jossingfjord, Norway

7 - Storlian Rockfest - Storlian, Sweden

28 - Bonfest - Scotland, UK

May

2 - Kaufleuten - Zurich, Switzerland

3 - Arena - Vienna, Austria

4 - Cinema Paradiso - St Polten, Austria

5 - Phenomenon - Novarra, Italy

6 - Legend Club - Ravena, Italy

7 - Durer Kert Big Hall - Budapest, Hungary

10 - Lucerna Music Bar - Prague, Czech Republic

11 - Brno Semi Lasso - Brno, Czech Republic

12 - Livinov Attic Music Club - Litvino, Czech Republic

13 - Jablonec N/N - Eurocentrum, Czech Republic

16 - Bratislava Rock Café - Dudravka, Slovakia

17 - Ostrava Barrack Club - Moravska Ostrava, Slovakia

18 - Zilina Dom Odrobov - Ziliana, Slovakia

19 - Sk Presov - Pko Presov, Slovakia

20 - Pardudice - Zluty Pes, Czech Republic

21 - Band On The Wall - Manchester, UK

24 - The Brook - Southampton, UK

25 - Concorde - Brighton, UK

26 - St Albans Arena - St Albans, UK

27 - Underworld - London, UK

28 - Corn Exchange - Edinburgh, UK

Head Job album details below.

Head Job tracklisting:

"Head Job"

"Sun Goes Down"

"Lonely Child"

"Lost In America"

"Crazy"

"Bad Move"

"No Right"

"The Other Side"

"Forty Days"

"Repo Man"

"When I Get My Hands On You"

“Head Job” video:

"Repo Man" lyric video: