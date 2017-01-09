Former ACCEPT / BONFIRE Singer DAVID REECE Launches SAINTED SINNERS

Sainted Sinners are fronted by the unique, soul-driven voice of American born vocalist David Reece (Accept, Bonfire) and highly gifted guitar player Frank Pané. Rounding out Sainted Sinners are keyboard player Ferdy Doernberg (Axel Rudi Pell), and the dynamic rhythm section of two former Purpendicular members Malte Frederik Burkert on bass, and Hungarian drum maestro Berci Hillman

Jimmy Kay from Canada's The Metal Voice recently spoke to David Reece and Frank Pané about their newly formed band Sainted Sinners and their new album which will be released February 24th on El Puerto Records. David Reece also makes his first official statement in regards to his departure from the band Bonfire; an excerpt follows:

In regards to writing all the material for the new album by Sainted Sinners:

"The material was already in the works," reveals Frank Pané. "It was planned for a different release for a different band (Perpendicular featuring Ian Pace) that I split up with. I took two guys out of that band with me which is the drummer and the bass player. And listening to that material I thought there is just one perfect voice for that kind of style and that is David Reece."

In regards to David Reece's split with Bonfire:

"In all reality I don't think there is room to throw shit at each other," says David Reece. "I just personally was very unhappy working with Hans Ziller (Bonfire) and he was unhappy working with me and I disagreed with management and management disagreed with me. I had basically decided to leave this month, made up my mind I wanted out of the band. It kind of crashed down in July in Italy. Unfortunately it got really ugly, but I hold no animosity. I am actually better physically and mentally not being in that environment. It's Hans Ziller's band. Nasically we are all hired guys. I'm not going to lie to you, it was a tough year. I was finally accepted as the new Bonfire singer and the next thing you know I'm out. Then they got another guy, and then they got another guy."

Watch the complete interview in the YouTube clip below.

(Photo by Matt Bischof)