Former ACCEPT / BONFIRE Singer DAVID REECE Teams Up With Ex-U.D.O. Guitarist ANDY SUSEMIHL For New Album; Teaser Available

Vocalist David Reece has experienced a lot in his career. In addition to his engagements with bands like Accept, Bangalore Choir, Bonfire or Sainted Sinners, Reece always had room for his solo career. He used this after the second Sainted Sinners album (Back With A Vengeance /

El Puerto Records, 2018) for his album, Resilient Heart.

Reece is gearing up to release his new album, Cacophany Of Souls, which features him teaming up with ex-U.D.O. / Sinner guitarist Andy Susemihl. Check out the teaser below.

Tracklist:

"Chasing The Shadows"

"Blood On Our Hands"

"Judgement Day"

"Collective Anaesthesia"

"Cacophony Of Souls"

"Another Life Another Time"

"Metal Voice"

"Over And Over"

"Back In The Days"

"A Perfect World"

"Bleed"

"No Disguise"

Reece returned to the El Puerto family for his next album. In a video message, he explains why:

Label boss Torsten Ihlenfeld: "Great to work with David again. Reece released an amazing album lately, followed by a great tour and extensive live activities, but looking at what is on the recording machines right now, this was just the beginning of something big to come. We are stoked to the max and can’t wait to bring this masterpiece to life!"

For more information go to Reece's official website here.

Photo by Matt Bischof