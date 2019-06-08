Former ANGRA Vocalist ANDRÉ MATOS Passes At Age 47 - "There Are No Words Right Now That Describe The Size Of The Void Left In The Hearts Of Those Who Loved Him"

Former Angra frontman André Matos, who made his start with Viper in 1987, has died at age 47. Former Angra drummer Ricardo Confessori - who also worked with Matos in Shaaman from 2000 - 2014 - broke the news via Facebook:

"It is with deep pain in our hearts that we say goodbye to André once again, this time definitively."

Angra has since released the following statement:

"With a lot of pain we received the news of the passing of Angra is in mourning. André was indispensable for the success and consecration of this band. The contribution of his talent and presence is invaluable.

There are no words right now that describe the size of the void left in the hearts of those who loved him closely and far Brazil loses an irreplaceable talent of the genre heavy metal and with it dies the hope of seeing it on our stages again.

May the angels receive your soul and may the goddess of fire keep the flame of her artistic legacy alight always. R.I.P. Andre Matos."

No cause of death has been confirmed at this time.

Matos supported Avantasia with Shaaman on June 2nd in São Paulo and later performed with Avantasia that night. Frontman Tobias Sammet has posted the following message:

"I am devastated by the tragic news about the passing of my friend André Matos whom I shared the stage with only five days ago. I am in shock. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Rest in peace, André Matos."

Matos also worked with former Stratovarius guitarist Timo Tolkki in the short-lived project, Symfonia, through 2010 and 2011, releasing one album (In Paradisum). Tolkki has issued the following message:

"I just heard that my ex bandmate Andre Matos has died. My condolences those near him and all of us that loves his music. I'm in shock. I'm so, so very sorry about this. I need to be with people I love now. Rest in peace, friend."

Of all the bands Matos performed with, Angra is the one he is best known for, having recorded three albums and three EPs with the band between 1993 - 1998. Holy Land from 1996 is considered their international breakthrough record, although the band made a big mark in their homeland Brazil with their 1993 debut, Angels Cry.