Former ANNIHILATOR Frontman / Co-Founder BIG JOHN BATES Releases Official Video For NOIRCHESTRA's "All The Devils"
April 19, 2019, 38 minutes ago
Annihilator frontman / founder Jeff Waters has checked in with the following head's up:
"Highly appropriate and cool that, on the eve of 30 years since Alice In Hell was released, my on-and-off again co-writer partner in crime, John Bates, sent me his band's latest video from his band. Go John... rock on."
Former Annihilator frontman/co-founder John Bates - who can be heard on the band's legendary Welcome To Your Death demo - released his new Noirchestra album, Skinners Cage, through Germany's Rookie Records on April 12th. It is available at this location.
In addition, Big John Bates: Noirchestra have announced a European tour in support of the album, with a warm-up show in Vancouver, BC. Their schedule is as follows:
May
4 - Railway Stage & Beer Cafe - Vancouver, BC
24 - Hafenklang - Hamburg, Germany
25 - Lila Eule - Bremen, Germany
28 - Museum für Angewandte Kunst - Cologne, Germany
29 - 7er-Club - Mannheim, Germany
31 - dB's - Utrecht, Netherlands
June
1 - Veb - Siegen, Germany
5 - GrooveStation - Dresden, Germany
6 - Objekt 5 - Halle, Germany
7 - Alte Hackerei - Karlsruhe, Germany
8 - Humbug Club - Basel, Switzerland
9 - Kulturbahnhof - Donaueschingen, Germany
13 - Kulturhaus Roeda - Steyr, Austria
15 - P.m.k. Innsbruck - Innsbruck, Austria
19 - Kopf Und Kragen - Fürth, Germany
20 - Wild At Heart - Berlin, Germany
21 - Kling Klang - Wilhelmshaven, Germany
22 - Treibsand - Lübeck, Germany