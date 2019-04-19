Former ANNIHILATOR Frontman / Co-Founder BIG JOHN BATES Releases Official Video For NOIRCHESTRA's "All The Devils"

Annihilator frontman / founder Jeff Waters has checked in with the following head's up:

"Highly appropriate and cool that, on the eve of 30 years since Alice In Hell was released, my on-and-off again co-writer partner in crime, John Bates, sent me his band's latest video from his band. Go John... rock on."

Former Annihilator frontman/co-founder John Bates - who can be heard on the band's legendary Welcome To Your Death demo - released his new Noirchestra album, Skinners Cage, through Germany's Rookie Records on April 12th. It is available at this location.

In addition, Big John Bates: Noirchestra have announced a European tour in support of the album, with a warm-up show in Vancouver, BC. Their schedule is as follows:

May

4 - Railway Stage & Beer Cafe - Vancouver, BC

24 - Hafenklang - Hamburg, Germany

25 - Lila Eule - Bremen, Germany

28 - Museum für Angewandte Kunst - Cologne, Germany

29 - 7er-Club - Mannheim, Germany

31 - dB's - Utrecht, Netherlands

June

1 - Veb - Siegen, Germany

5 - GrooveStation - Dresden, Germany

6 - Objekt 5 - Halle, Germany

7 - Alte Hackerei - Karlsruhe, Germany

8 - Humbug Club - Basel, Switzerland

9 - Kulturbahnhof - Donaueschingen, Germany

13 - Kulturhaus Roeda - Steyr, Austria

15 - P.m.k. Innsbruck - Innsbruck, Austria

19 - Kopf Und Kragen - Fürth, Germany

20 - Wild At Heart - Berlin, Germany

21 - Kling Klang - Wilhelmshaven, Germany

22 - Treibsand - Lübeck, Germany