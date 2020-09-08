Former ARCH ENEMY Vocalist ANGELA GOSSOW Announces Re-Issue Of ASMODINA's Inferno Album Featuring Bonus Material; Now Available For Pre-Order

Prior to her tenure in Arch Enemy, from 2000 - 2012, vocalist Angela Gossow joined the band Asmodina, which split up in 1997. She went on to form the band Mistress before eventually joining Arch Enemy.

Gossow and her former Asmodina bandmates have re-issued their Inferno album. It has been fully remastered and features exclusive earlier demos, the original lyrics and never seen before photos. It is available for pre-order via Bandcamp, Nuclear Blast or EMP here.

Angela Gossow: "Here comes the reissue of Asmodina's Inferno with loads of cool extras for you! Stop buying the cheap bootlegs. We have remastered the album, added earlier demos, the original lyrics and some cool photos. My entire share will go to a charity project for children I have been supporting for a couple of years now. I will personally sign autograph cards for this release. Go grab your copy now - Before it‘s sold out!"

The album will be released on November 27th.

Available Versions

Bandcamp:

- Limited 2-LP Gatefold Coloured or Black Re-Vinyl. Includes signed autograph card from Angela Gossow and Mistress Demos. Only 200 copies available worldwide!

- Inferno T-Shirt.

- Jewelcase CD.

Nuclear Blast:

- Limited White/Black Inkspot or Black Re-Vinyl. Includes signed autograph card from Angela Gossow.

- Jewelcase CD.

EMP:

- Limited Glow-In-The-Dark or Black Re-Vinyl. Includes signed autograph card from Angela Gossow.

- Jewelcase CD

Tracklist:

"Forgotten Tears"

"Blood"

"Impregnate The Beast Inside"

"Another Golgotha"

"Abuse"

"Nocturnal Obsession"

"Pleasure Dance"

"Pleasure Dance" - 1996 (Bonus Track)

"The Orphaned Hill" - 1996 (Bonus Track)

"Deep In Hate" - 1996 (Bonus Track)

Inferno - original version