Former BLACK SABBATH Drummer BILL WARD Salutes Rock And Blues Greats On New Rock 50 Episode (Video); Pays Tribute To CHUCK BERRY

In the clip below, taken from former Black Sabbath drummer Bill Ward's ongoing radio show Rock 50, he pays tribute to some of the greats of rock and blues including Deep Purple, Cream, Howlin' Wolf, Bo Diddley, Jimi Hendrix and others.

Meanwhile, Ward pays tribute to rock n’ roll legend Chuck Berry, who passed away Sunday at age 90 in St. Charles County, Missouri, with the following:

“When my grandchildren ask, what was rock 'n' roll? I will open my scrapbook to a time when a guitarist, singer and songwriter played and influenced untold thousands of musicians. Like the Pied Piper of Hamelin, I would hold onto his coattails while he illuminated a reachable path to my wildest dreams.

“I’ll show my grandchildren a picture of this suited up man dancing and playing on one leg and strutting across the stage. I'll play the first 30 seconds or so of “Johnny B Goode”. That's what rock 'n' roll looks and sounds like, kids. And when they ask who this man is, I'll tell them smiling, Chuck Berry, kids, Chuck Berry.

“Thanks, and RIP Mr. Berry.

“Our condolences to his family and fans.

“Respectfully, Bill Ward and family.”

