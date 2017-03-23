Former BOSTON Drummer SIB HASHIAN Dead At 67

TMZ are reporting the passing of former Boston drummer, John Thomas “Sib” Hashian (pictured in centre above), at 67 years of age.

According to the report, Sib died after collapsing onstage Wednesday night (March 22nd). His son, Adam, told TMZ that his father was performing on the Legends Of Rock Cruise and was midset when he suddenly collapsed. A witness says CPR was performed and a defibrillator was used but to no avail. Legends Of Rock Cruise will continue, with musicians set to perform tributes to Sib on the boat today.

Sib Hashian performed on Boston’s self-titled debut album, released in 1976, and on the band’s sophomore release, Don’t Look Back, issued in 1978. Due to pressure from the Epic Records label, Boston leader Tom Scholz chose Hashian to replace original drummer Jim Masdea prior to the recordings of the debut album. Sib left Boston during the recordings for their 1986 album, Third Stage, marking the return of Masdea.