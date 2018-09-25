Former CANDLEMASS Frontman MESSIAH MARCOLIN Performs With ENTOMBED A.D. In Uppsala; Fan-Filmed Video Posted
On September 22nd, Entombed A.D. performed at Katalin in Uppsala, Sweden. They were joined by former Candlemass singer Messiah Marcolin for a cover of "Night Of The Vampire" from Roky Erickson And The Aliens. Fan-filmed video is available below.
Entombed A.D. recently returned with a single release for the brand new track “Fit For A King”. Get it here, and listen to the song below.
A new studio album is in the works. Stay tuned for more info in the coming weeks.
Entombed A.D.'s live schedule is as follows:
September
28 - Harrys - Gävle, Sweden
29 - Lokomotivet - Eskilstuna, Sweden