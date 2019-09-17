Former CLUTCH Keyboardist MICK SCHAUER Passes - "He Was An Incredible Talent"

Clutch have checked in with some sad news. Read on...

"We are saddened to hear the news of Mick Schauer’s passing. Mick was an incredible talent and he will be missed. His contribution to the albums Robot Hive Exodus and From Beale Street to Oblivion brought a new sound to the band at a time when the band sought to stretch into new territory. Mick helped us to achieve those goals and more. He was also a powerful force at our live shows. His natural ability was unmatched and his love for the music made us all play better. We are grateful for having had the opportunity to make music with you Mick!"

Schauer was Clutch's keyboardist from 2005 - 2008. Cause of death has not been made public as yet.

Clutch recently announced the release of "Electric Worry". The single is the third in a series of new studio recordings that comprise the newly launched Weathermaker Vault Series and the first new official music Clutch is making available since the release of their critically acclaimed album, Book Of Bad Decisions.

The new live video uses footage from various 2019 European Summer festivals can be seen below.

When “Electric Worry” was released in 2007 on the album From Beale Street To Oblivion, nobody knew that this track would turn into one of Clutch’s most recognizable songs. It is a fan favourite and a staple at live shows. Over the course of time, the song went through changes. What you are listening to here is a brand new studio recording of the 2019 live version of the song without the keyboards and harmonica that are on the 2007 rendition. This is “Electric Worry” in its purest form.

“Electric Worry” was mixed by 6X Grammy Award winner and Clutch collaborator, Vance Powell (Wolfmother, The Raconteurs, Arctic Monkeys).

"All in all it's just a leaner, meaner song” states vocalist Neil Fallon. “We wanted to put something out there that was representative of what we do these days since it happens to be one of our most popular songs."

On Friday, September 20th, Clutch will embark on a Fall tour of the US with Dropkick Murphys along with metalcore veterans Hatebreed as direct support. Find the band's tour itinerary here.