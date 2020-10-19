Former CRADLE OF FILTH Backing Vocalist SARAH JEZEBEL DEVA Looks Back On ANGTORIA Album - "God Has A Plan For Us All Was One Of The Greatest Achievements Of My Career"

Vocalist Sarah Jezebel Deva, who was with Cradle Of Filth for 14 years before leaving the band in 2009, has checked in with some words on her Angtoria album, God Has A Plan for Us All, released in 2006.

"I wanted to post this as still, many are unaware of this album. To my knowledge, we never recouped, but Listenable Records were the first record company to give me a chance. They were brilliant and always have been. Myself, Chris (Rehn) and Tommy (Rehn) worked so incredibly hard on this album. Dave Pybus played bass and the amazing Aaron from My Dying Bride did a track with me, which I can tell you was a dream come true for me. This album is over 10 years old and Chris and I did hope to do a follow up. We are still very good friends and talk regularly. Never say never. Once Covid has calmed, let's see.

If you haven't picked up the album and it's still in print, please go directly to Listenable.

Doing God Has A Plan For Us All was one of the greatest achievements of my career. It was the first time I could really write my feelings and experiences down on paper. Everyone involved in the making of this video bent over backwards for us, Toni Davey (nearly all of you know who this beauty is) played the adult abuse victim and Chris Rehn's daughter played the little girl who was abused. They represented past and present. It was not an attack on the church, it was to show how sexual abuse by someone you trust or society trusts can happen at any time and how people turn a blind eye. This video maybe old news, but if you are curious about Angtoria, please pick up a copy. If you don't like it, it can make a very useful beer mat.

Most of the songs on the album are concept based: 'Hell Have No Fury' is about my mother, her mental illness, abusive past and how it was passed down to us, 'Six Feets Under's Not Deep Enough' was written about a certain person who I worked with who has spent their whole life treating people as puppets on a string, and so on. I am, we are, so very proud of the album. A follow up of some kind will happen... I just don't know when.

My reason for posting this is because of the constant mention and amazing response we still get for Angtoria."

Tracklist:

"The Awakening"

"I'm Calling"

"God Has A Plan For Us All"

"Suicide On My Mind"

"Deity Of Disgust" (with Martin Häggström of ZooL)

"The Addiction"

"Six Feet Under's Not Deep Enough"

"Do You See Me Now"

"Original Sin" (with Aaron Stainthorpe of My Dying Bride)

"Hell Hath No Fury Like A Woman Scorned"

"Confide In Me" (Kylie Minogue cover)

"That's What The Wise Lady Said"

"A Child That Walks In The Path Of A Man (limited edition bonus track)