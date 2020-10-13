Former CRADLE OF FILTH Members LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT And SARAH JEZEBEL DEVA To Collaborate On New Music

Following the news, released on October 12th, that she would be returning to music through a new collaboration with Mortiis, former Cradle of Filth backing vocalist Sarah Jezebel Deva announced via social media that she and her official Cradle Of Filth replacement Lindsay Schoolcraft - who left the band this year - will be working together.

Sarah: "Lindsay Schoolcraft & I have something up our sleeve for 2021. So stay tuned... and thank you for supporting."

Lindsay confirmed it with the following post:

Sarah Jezebel Deva, who was with Cradle Of Filth for 14 years before leaving the band in 2009, has checked in with the following update:

"I know it's been a very long time since I updated you, but because of this human pandemic going on, there hasn't been that much to report. However, I hope you are all safe, well and no one here has been affected by what's been going on. I do have some news for you, hopefully you will see this as positive!

It's been a very long time since I've seen or talked to Mortiis, until recently. He clearly missed me and I've brightened up his life by taking up his offer of working with him again next year. I will be honest, I'm honoured he has thought of me and I think he went through his list of good singers and no one was available, and he was desperate, so called me haha. I'm honestly happy about the future collaboration, both on stage and recording. So I will keep you updated and hope you will support him and I.

Be safe people!"

Sarah previously appeared on the Mortiis albums The Stargate (1998) and The Smell Of Rain (2001).

Lindsay's debut solo album, Martyr, is available for streaming via Spotify here. Purchase physical copies of the album at SchoolcraftShop.com.

The limited edition storybook digipack version of the album includes extra pages in the booklet that tell the tale of the album’s beginnings and a page signed by Lindsay. Each copy is auto-numbered and will not be printed again. It is limited to 500 copies.

Tracklist:

"Savior" "Dangerous Game" "Stranger" "Into The Night" "Blood From A Stone" "Dawn" "Remember" "See The Light" (feat. Xenoyr) "Where I Fall" "My Way Without You" "Lullaby"

Bonus tracks: "Warn Me" "Betrayal"

Martyr was co-written with former Evanescence drummer Rocky Gray.

