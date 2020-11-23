Former Creem Editor ROBERT DUNCAN's "Loudmouth" Novel Now In Audiobook, Read By The Author

Robert Duncan was barely out of his teens when he gave up singing in bands and started writing for the influential, icon-smashing Creem - “America’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll Magazine” - becoming its managing editor at the ripe old age of 22. He went on to contribute to Rolling Stone, Circus, Life, and dozens of other publications. In the process, Duncan became a rock Zelig, sharing tall tales and .45-caliber bullets with a young, scrawny Bruce Springsteen; introducing The Clash’s Mick Jones and Joe Strummer to a broken-down piano player of dubious ability, leading to a hilariously disastrous recording session; working alongside his friend Lester Bangs and discovering the legendary critic dead, at 33, in the apartment next door. These and many other experiences are the fuel for Robert Duncan’s debut novel, Loudmouth, a raucous coming-of-age story, recently published by Three Rooms Press and already under consideration by a major Hollywood producer.

The novel tells the story of Thomas Ransom, born to a dysfunctional southern family transplanted to New York City. Left to his own devices by neglectful parents, he spends much of his childhood shadowing his older, criminally-inclined half-brother and roaming New York with hard-drinking teenage pals. Tom eventually finds an outlet as the flamboyant singer of a downtown rock band, and later as the young editor of the Detroit-based magazine that invented punk-only to return to New York, at the height of the 1970s bacchanal, and crash. But it isn’t music that saves him. It’s a soft-spoken painter, who turns out to be the most outrageous character of all.

With echoes of Almost Famous and Just Kids, Loudmouth tracks an impassioned musician, writer and incorrigible rebel out among the punks, hippies, and wild geniuses of rock when music was the center of the world.