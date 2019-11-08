Former DIO Guitarist TRACY G Guests On The Right To Rock Podcast; Audio Streaming

TheRighttoRock.com has issued their latest podcast interview (episode #65), featuring Ex-Dio guitarist Tracy G. discussing his latest all instrumental release, Tarantula Ditch. He reveals he wrote for each guitarist that guested on the project, touches on his time in Dio and how he pushed the great one to go darker and heavier on the two records that they did together. Check out the interview at this location.

Check out and purchase Tranatula Ditch via Tracy G's official website here.