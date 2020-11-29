Former DIZZY BITCH Drummer FIFI LARUE Looks Back On Sunset Strip Days Of W.A.S.P., GUNS N' ROSES, STRYPER And More (Video)

Fifi Larue was the drummer of Dizzy Bitch, a sleazy glam band based in between Los Angeles and Orange County at the beginning of the '80s. In an extended conversation with Argentinean rock journalist Lucas H. Gordon, Larue started from the beginning with heavy ammo by talking about how he met Blackie Lawless at the Troubadour and the origin of the name of the band W.A.S.P.

Larue: "Blackie asked me for a name for his band and I said I've got a good name! 'What's that?' asked Lawless. I've rehearsed at my friend's studio and it's called WASP studio (Buena Park, CA). He looked at me and said 'This is the second time that I heard that name this week. First time that I've heard that name a couple days ago, Rick (Fox) went outside, stepped into something...he was stung by something, and it was a fucking wasp.' He came back and told Blackie, 'I've got the name of the band, WASP.'"

Other stories involved major acts like Guns N' Roses, Stryper, Warrant, and other rock stars from the Sunset Strip.

Fifi Larue released a self-titled album in 2007, where members of Alice Cooper, Guns N' Roses and Slash Snakepit appeared as guests. Larue currently working on a new EP, End Of Times. The release date will be announced soon.

Check out the interview below. It begins at the 27 minute mark.