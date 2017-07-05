Former EXODUS Frontman ROB DUKES To Rejoin Band On Stage In San Francisco

Former Exodus frontman Rob Dukes will rejoin the band to “sing some songs” at their upcoming show in San Francisco, California. Exodus will perform at The Chapel on July 7th and 8th, with Dukes joining the band on the second night.

Speaking to CBS SF guitarist Gary Holt revealed plans for the shows.

“Yeah, I think we’re filming them,” says Holt. “The first night is going to be Steve Souza’s first headlining show with Exodus back in the Bay. We’re going to put together a pretty varied set list and try to pull out a couple of deep tracks. It’s going to be really killer.

“The second night, we’ve got a few special guests lined up. It’s going to be awesome. We have Rob Dukes coming up to sing some songs. I’m super stoked about that. Rick Hunolt is going to play a few songs and (Heathen guitarist) Kragen (Lum), who has been standing in for me, is going to play some songs. It’s going to be a night to remember.”

