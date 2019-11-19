Former FAITH NO MORE Guitarist JIM MARTIN, METALLICA Bassist ROBERT TRUJILLO And SUICIDAL TENDENCIES Frontman MIKE MUIR Perform "We Care A Lot" With INFECTIOUS GROOVES (Video)

The reunited Infectious Grooves peformed on November 17th at Sick Bastards Social Fest in São Paulo, Brazil as part of radio station 89 A Rádio Rock's 34 year celebration. The show took place at Espaço das Américas and featured Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, former Faith No More guitarist Jim Martin, Suicidal Tendencies frontman Mike Muir, Suicidal Tendencies guitarist Dean Pleasants, and Avenged Sevenfold drummer Brooks Wackerman on stage. Check out the video below.

Martin filled in for guitarist Adam Siegel. He previously performed with Infectious Grooves on two separate occasions in 2013 and 2014.