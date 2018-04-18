Former FIFTH ANGEL Singer TIM BRANOM On Training ALICE IN CHAINS’ Layne Stayley - "I Felt He Needed Some Training To Get A Bigger Sound When He Sang The Higher Notes And The Screams"

In a new interview with MusicFestival.gr, former Fifth Angel singer Tim Branom discusses stints with early Alice In Chains, Layne Staley, Days Of The New, and Chris Cornell’s death.

In this excerpt, Branom discusses collaborating with Alice In Chains:

"My brother had a couple friends (Johnny Bacolas and James Bergstrom) who eventually formed a band. By the time of high school, they were all in the same grade. My brother came to me one day and said his friends wanted to work with me and I ended up producing their three-song demo. I had a certain knack of getting good sounds and an instinct for studio tricks and which engineers and studios to use. I think we worked out the pre-production for about three months. We worked on the arrangements and even the equipment to be used in the studio. The guitar used by Nick Pollock on these recordings was stolen but eventually returned to me.

"The singer (Layne Staley) had a natural ability but I felt he needed some training to get a bigger sound when he sang the higher notes and the screams. So about once a week, he came over and we went over strengthening his voice. We did this for a few months. I had been taking vocal lessons with David Kyle and so we used those methods. We needed to do this because the studio rate was about $65 an hour and we couldn’t waste time on Layne having a bad day or not singing good or we would run out of money. And I‘m not sure why, but Johnny Bacolas (the bassist) left the band temporarily and Mike Mitchell joined on bass.

"I recorded the first two songs (“Fat Girls” and “Over The Edge”) on my four-track recorder as demos at both the Music Bank and in my bedroom in Shoreline, WA. Because the band was well rehearsed and we had already recorded a preliminary recording, we then went into the three big studios (London Bridge, Robert Lang and Triad Studios), and just did the same thing but of much higher quality. Then later, Johnny Bacolas was back in the band and we did the third song called “Lip Lock Rock”. All the guys were extremely talented and very young (16-18). Every one of them would end up being in successful bands during the grunge era (Second Coming, My Sister’s Machine). But I doubt these three studio songs or the two four-track demo songs I recorded would ever be released. I think that type of decision would have to be approved by too many people.

"At first, the band was called Sleze just to make a statement and to show that they didn’t care about anyone’s rules. But they would change their name to Alice ‘N Chains when the cassette demo was first “released.” (100 copies were duplicated and handed out). The drummer, James Bergstrom, asked me what I thought about the new name before the cassettes were made as if to get a verbal OK to proceed with confidence, and I just assumed it was influenced by Guns N’ Roses. But a few months later, they changed their mind again and slightly changed the spelling to Alice In Chains, so they would have to change the remaining cassettes by hand-drawing the new spelling. I gave one of the cassette demos to DJ Jeff Gilbert to play on his radio show, KCMU and he started getting promoting them. They became very popular and always had a party after every show. But all of them (except Mike Mitchell), lived with their parents because they were so young.

"When the record store I worked for closed, I was broke and had nowhere to stay, so the band let me stay in their rehearsal room at the Music Bank. Then one day, Layne shows up with his stuff in bags and says he needs to live there too. We had many fun times in that room with just the two of us talking about ridiculous things. Layne ended up moving to West Seattle and I ended up moving to Burien. But both of us were jobless and just sleeping wherever people would have us. Alice In Chains continued playing shows but as bands do, they broke up.

"Almost a year later, my band, Gypsy Rose, was in need of a guitarist. I was living with our bassist (Mike Starr) and I slept on the couch in front of a set of white drums that belonged to Sean Kinney. My friend Kari brought me and our drummer (Mike Gersema) to a party at the house of Vinnie Chas and his roommate, Jerry Cantrell. Jerry seemed eager to play with us and played me his demos of his songs. They were full of guitar harmonies and sort of reminded me of the band “Boston”. You could tell that he spent a lot of time working out all the parts. He ended up moving into our band house for about a month and slept on the floor right near the drums in the basement of the Gypsy Rose band house in Des Moines. They worked up a bunch of Jerry’s songs and were waiting for me to write words. But I had agreed to make a video and record with a band called Suite 69, so I stayed a few weeks my grandma to be closer to that band. So Cantrell, Starr & Gersema would call me and just set the phone down and play new songs to me full blast! Of course it was all distorted but I could still hear the music. But I think there was a different musical direction for some of us. We wanted to be dark like Mötley Crüe, Whitesnake, and Def Leppard, but it seemed like Jerry was writing a different style, and so Jerry was told we weren’t a good match. All of a sudden Jerry was gone and all these years later I found out he must have been pissed because he also lost his place to live. But because Jerry needed a place to stay, he ended up moving into the rehearsal place called the Music Bank. Then shortly after, there was a fight between Gersema and Starr over a girl, and now Mike Starr was also out of the band. One day, Melinda Starr gave her boyfriend Sean Kinney, a ride to the Music Bank to see Jerry. Sean then suggested Melinda’s brother, Mike Starr who was suddenly available, and it was that easy. Now they had their bassist. But what was really strange to me, was that Layne ended up working with them (after they couldn’t find a suitable singer). Layne was also back living and working at the Music Bank. (I think he was paid $4 an hour or credit towards a room). But to me, it was a strange combination because Layne came from the opposite end of town and didn’t seem to have anything in common with them musically. But he changed his voice by singing low and dressing differently than he had before. And it must be known that this band came up with their new sound and songs in only six months! At first they used the name Diamond Lie (Jerry’s previous band name), but a month later called themselves (Layne’s former band name), Alice In Chains. I went to their Music Bank rehearsal space after they were organized and Jerry proudly played some of his new songs with a Cry Baby pedal, which was very unique at the time in Seattle, which was full of Metal bands. (You can hear that guitar pedal sound on songs such as the guitar solo on “Sweet Child O’ Mine” by Guns N’ Roses). Jerry had incorporated that into his sound and was very good. Also, his music was suddenly much more angrier than anything he played with Gypsy Rose. The sound was almost like Black Sabbath, but something new."

